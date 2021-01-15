Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

