Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Short Interest Update

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 112.6% from the December 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 142,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 895,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 683,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,183 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

ANH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.