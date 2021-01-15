Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $402.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $305.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.37.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 127.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.