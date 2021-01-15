Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Anthem by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $322.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.53. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

