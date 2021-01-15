Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lower natural gas price amid the coronavirus-led soft fuel demand ramped down drilling activities. This is persistently reducing the production of natural gas, affecting demand for the midstream assets. With decreased production, demand for natural gas gathering and compression volumes took a hit. Being an operator of midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets, Antero Midstream Corporation’s business outlook is downbeat. Notably, the company has significant exposure to debt capital, reflecting its highly leveraged balance sheet. Although the company has zero short-term debt, the firm’s capacity to pay a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable. Also, the firm has revised its estimate for 2020 adjusted earnings downward due to ongoing market volatility.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

AM stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,440. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

