Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

NASDAQ ANIX traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

