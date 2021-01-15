Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 73,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $80.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 107.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.