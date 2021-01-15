Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
