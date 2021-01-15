Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.