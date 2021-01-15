Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 169,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,538. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

