Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Andritz has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

