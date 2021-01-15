Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.61

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADRZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

