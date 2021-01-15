Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

