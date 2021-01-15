Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
