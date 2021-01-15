Anchor (ANCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $15,632.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
