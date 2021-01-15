Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.04.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $70.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,697 shares in the company, valued at $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,761,775. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

