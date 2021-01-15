Analyzing Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

This table compares Edenred and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.82 billion 7.73 $349.44 million N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $61.62 billion 0.66 $3.05 billion N/A N/A

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Risk & Volatility

Edenred has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edenred and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 3 5 0 2.63 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 7 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 2.19% 4.05% 0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Edenred on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc. The company also provides complementary solutions comprising corporate payment solutions that enhance the management of inter-company cash flows made through checks or transfers; PrePay solutions; incentives and rewards programs, including Ticket Compliments and Ticket KadÃ©os; and public social programs. Its solutions are used in various areas, such as meals, food, fuel, business travel, childcare, shopping, transportation, healthcare, training, and human services, as well as purchases of environmentally-friendly products. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Malakoff, France.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for cyber risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space and satellite, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to capital management, data analysis, product development, digital underwriting, medical risk, and health reinsurance products, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO brand name. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

