Analysts Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT at $41.64

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WRK traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. 66,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after buying an additional 146,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,431,000 after buying an additional 1,540,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

