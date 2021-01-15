Analysts Set The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Target Price at GBX 1,196.25

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,196.25 ($15.63).

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) alerts:

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock traded down GBX 12.10 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,072.90 ($14.02). The stock had a trading volume of 89,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 956.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 753.59. The company has a market capitalization of £463.25 million and a PE ratio of -16.27. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,242 ($29.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.