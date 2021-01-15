Analysts Set T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $3.15

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578,623. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

