Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $15.89

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $777.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.