Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $15.79

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunPower by 94.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 518,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.80 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

