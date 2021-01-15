Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Price Target at $44.28

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,697. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

