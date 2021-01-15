Analysts Set Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Price Target at $8.42

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOLO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

