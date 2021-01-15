Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $224.71

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 86,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.