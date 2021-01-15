Analysts Set DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT at $26.50

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have commented on DMTK. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the third quarter worth $934,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the second quarter worth $345,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $777.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

