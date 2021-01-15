Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Price Target at $110.34

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.02. 39,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,221. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

