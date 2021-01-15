Analysts Set Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Target Price at $43.19

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

