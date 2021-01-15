Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) PT at $24.40

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 989,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,229,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

