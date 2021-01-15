Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) PT at $44.67

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 195.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. 13,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

