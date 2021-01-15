Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRG. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE WRG opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The stock has a market cap of C$40.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

