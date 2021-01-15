Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.