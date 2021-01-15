Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Shares of UBA opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $624.24 million, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

