Analysts Expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

United States Steel stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

