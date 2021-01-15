Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

