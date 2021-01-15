Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $226,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.5% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $2,315,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.