Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.16 Million

Brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post sales of $355.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.20 million. Moderna posted sales of $14.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,426%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $574.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.72. 13,012,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893,684. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 505,122 shares of company stock worth $55,699,141. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

