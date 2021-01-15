Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.00 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post sales of $146.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.20 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $146.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $585.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $561.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.10 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

COLB stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

