Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce sales of $23.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. CEVA posted sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $95.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,567.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

