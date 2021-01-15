Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $917.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

