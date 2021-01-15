Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

RMBS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 57,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,467. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

