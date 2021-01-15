Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 100,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

