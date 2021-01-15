Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

