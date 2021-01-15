Analysts Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COTY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

