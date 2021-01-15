Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after acquiring an additional 548,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

