Analysts Anticipate Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Altabancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

ALTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 68,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,948. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,513.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 20,000 shares valued at $531,515. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

