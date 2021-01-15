Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading Up 5.3%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 122,283 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 160,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.