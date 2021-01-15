Amoveo (VEO) Price Hits $19.28 on Major Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $184.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $19.28 or 0.00050058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

