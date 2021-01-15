Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.00. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 9,040,938 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.79.

In other news, insider Gary Jennison bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66). Also, insider Michael Corcoran bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

