Americana Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 516,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 933,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

