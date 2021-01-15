American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Update

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 568,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. American Resources has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AREC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

